JetBlue Airways stated (24-Jul-2018) it expects capacity to increase between 7.5% and 9.5% year-on-year in 3Q2018, and between 6.5% and 7.5% for FY2018. RASM growth is expected to range between flat and 3.0% for 3Q2018, while CASM ex fuel is expected to grow between 1.0% and 3.0%. JetBlue expects year-on-year CASM Ex-Fuel to be between (1.0)% and 1.0%. [more - original PR]