JetBlue Airways deploys first fully integrated biometric boarding gate at New York JFK
JetBlue Airways deployed (15-Nov-2018) its first fully integrated biometric self boarding gate at New York John F Kennedy International Airport terminal 5, in partnership with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Passengers travelling from the terminal to certain international destinations will be able to board via the biometric self boarding gate which uses facial recognition technology, verifying passengers with a photo capture. JetBlue has trialled biometric boarding at Boston and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, and is also the first airline to partner with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to launch a one step biometric boarding experience for passengers travelling from Washington Ronald Reagan to Nassau. More than 50,000 passengers have used JetBlue's biometric boarding process in four cities. The carrier plans to expand its biometric boarding process from New York JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale to more international services, and expects to introduce a biometric bag drop station at New York JFK in early 2019. [more - original PR]