JetBlue Airways decreases RASM guidance for 1Q2019 by 3.1%

JetBlue Airways updated (10-Apr-2019) its guidance for 1Q2019, decreasing RASM by approximately 3.1% year-on-year, compared to its previous guidance of between -1.5% and -3.5%. A higher than expected completion factor negatively impacted RASM guidance by approximately 0.75 points. CASM ex fuel is expected to be at/below JetBlue's previous guidance of between 1.5% to 3.5%, with a higher than expected completion factor also negatively impacting its CASM ex fuel guidance by approximately 0.75 points. Fuel costs are estimated to be between USD2.05 and USD2.06 per gallon, with fuel consumption expected to broadly fall in line with previous guidance of USD215 million gallons for 1Q2019. [more - original PR]