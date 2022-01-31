JetBlue Airways CEO: No plans to expand European network beyond London in 2022

JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes, via the carrier's 4Q2021 earnings call, stated (27-Jan-2022) the carrier does not plan to expand its European network beyond London in 2022. The airline is set to launch Boston-London service in 2H2022. Mr Hayes said the carrier will "look at other markets to Europe that we believe we could succeed in", however the focus for 2022 will be "more incremental growth in London".