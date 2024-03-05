JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines terminate merger agreement

JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines announced (04-Mar-2024) the termination of their USD3.8 billion merger agreement. JetBlue will pay Spirit USD69 million to end the transaction, with the termination to resolve all outstanding matters related to the merger and any claims between the carriers will be mutually released. The carriers agreed that terminating the transaction is "the best path forward for both companies", noting that required closing conditions including legal and regulatory approvals were unlikely to be met by the merger's deadline of 24-Jul-2024. JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty stated: "We believed this merger was worth pursuing because it would have unleashed a national low-fare, high-value competitor to the Big Four airlines... But given the hurdles to closing that remain, we decided together that both airlines' interests are better served by moving forward independently". The merger agreement was initially announced in Jul-2022. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]