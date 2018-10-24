JetBlue 3Q2018 financial performance hit by 37% increase in fuel prices, remains on track

JetBlue Airways reported (23-Oct-2018) its financial performance in 3Q2018 was impacted by fuel prices that increased approximately 37% year-on-year. CEO Robin Hayes commented the airline remains on track to hit its 2018 CASM ex-fuel guidance, despite pulling capacity in both the third and fourth quarters to adjust to higher fuel prices. He added: "In the short term, we are focused on improving our earnings, particularly in the areas we can control, and have a plan to improve margins in 2019, and again in 2020. We are taking actions to recapture higher fuel costs through price - both with fare increases over recent months and through higher ancillary revenue initiatives". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]