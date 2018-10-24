Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Oct-2018 1:41 PM

JetBlue 3Q2018 financial performance hit by 37% increase in fuel prices, remains on track

JetBlue Airways reported (23-Oct-2018) its financial performance in 3Q2018 was impacted by fuel prices that increased approximately 37% year-on-year. CEO Robin Hayes commented the airline remains on track to hit its 2018 CASM ex-fuel guidance, despite pulling capacity in both the third and fourth quarters to adjust to higher fuel prices. He added: "In the short term, we are focused on improving our earnings, particularly in the areas we can control, and have a plan to improve margins in 2019, and again in 2020. We are taking actions to recapture higher fuel costs through price - both with fare increases over recent months and through higher ancillary revenue initiatives".  [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More