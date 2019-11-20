Jetair Caribbean receives AOC and plans to launch services to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic

Jetair Caribbean received (19-Nov-2019) its AOC on 19-Nov-2019, "after months of working on the necessary papers in collaboration with the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authorities". The start up's vision is the "become an important regional airline in the Caribbean" with the mission to "offer a Safe, Customer-oriented air transport product with high customer service and timely performance in an efficient and friendly manner". The carrier is already permitted operate charter services, while the documentation to commence scheduled services "have been sent to the destinations together with the AOC". Jetair Caribbean plans to operate services in Kingston, Port Au Prince, Santo Domingo, Medellin and Barranquilla. [more - original PR]