Jet2.com expands ski programme frequency by 30%

Jet2.com expanded (20-Sep-2017) its winter 2017/2018 ski programme by 30%. Highlights include:
- Up to 11 weekly services to four ski destinations from London Stansted Airport;
- Jet2.com will be the sole operator on the London Stansted-Lyon route;
- Belfast: Relaunch of weekly Salzburg and Verona services;
- Birmingham: More than 30,000 seats available;
- Edinburgh: Almost 20,000 seats available;
- East Midlands: More than 20,000 seats available;
- Glasgow: More than 17,000 seats available;
- Leeds Bradford: Largest ski route operator out of Yorkshire with13 weekly services and more than 60,000 seats available;
- Manchester: Up to 20 weekly services and more than 100,000 seats available;
- Newcastle: Almost 5000 seats available. [more - original PR]