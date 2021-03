Jet2.com and Jet2Holidays reported (16-Mar-2021) bookings doubled following an announcement by Turkish Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy that UK holidaymakers would be welcome to Turkey in summer 2021. Jet2.com has scheduled over 100 additional frequencies to Antalya Airport, Dalaman Airport and Bodrum between late Jun-2021 and late Oct-2021. [more - original PR]