12-Apr-2021 10:09 AM

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays extend suspension of operations until 23-Jun-2021

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays CEO Steve Heapy stated (09-Apr-2021) "We have taken time to study the Global Travel Taskforce's framework, and we are extremely disappointed at the lack of clarity and detail", adding "the framework is virtually the same as six months ago". Mr Heapy said: "Because of the continued uncertainty that the framework provides", the company extended the suspension of all services and holidays until 23-Jun-2021. [more - original PR]

