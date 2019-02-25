Become a CAPA Member
Jet Airways shareholders approve share capital increase and loan conversion

Jet Airways, via a Bombay Stock Exchange release, announced (22-Feb-2019) its shareholders voted to approve the following resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting on 21-Feb-2019:

  • An increase in the authorised share capital and consequent alteration to the share capital clause of the company's memorandum of association;
  • Conversion of loan into shares or convertible instruments or other securities.

As previously reported by CAPA, earlier in Feb-2019 Jet Airways' board approved a provisional resolution plan proposed by a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India, aimed at resolving a funding gap of approximately INR85 billion (USD1.2 billion). The plan includes provisions permitting the lenders to convert a significant portion of the airline's debt into equity by purchasing shares in Jet Airways and, if implemented, will result in the lenders becoming the largest shareholders in the airline. [more - original PR]

