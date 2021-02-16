16-Feb-2021 11:41 AM
Jet Airways reports USD401m net loss in FY2020
Jet Airways reported (15-Feb-2021) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2020:
- Total revenue: INR3542 million (USD50.0 million), -98.5% year-on-year;
- Total costs: INR24,687 million (USD348.2 million), -91.2%;
- Net profit (loss): (INR28,415 million) (USD400.8 million), compared to a loss of INR55,358 million in p-c-p;
- Total assets: INR69,266 million (USD976.9 million);
- Total liabilities: INR225,065 million (USD3170 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.01410