16-Feb-2021 11:41 AM

Jet Airways reports USD401m net loss in FY2020

Jet Airways reported (15-Feb-2021) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2020:

  • Total revenue: INR3542 million (USD50.0 million), -98.5% year-on-year;
  • Total costs: INR24,687 million (USD348.2 million), -91.2%;
  • Net profit (loss): (INR28,415 million) (USD400.8 million), compared to a loss of INR55,358 million in p-c-p;
  • Total assets: INR69,266 million (USD976.9 million);
  • Total liabilities: INR225,065 million (USD3170 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.01410

