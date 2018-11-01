Jet Airways 'in receipt of notices for payment delays' from aircraft lessors

Jet Airways commented (31-Oct-2018) on recent reports claiming it received a show cause notice from Airports Authority of India due to payment delays, stating it wishes to "clarify that the company is current on its payments to Airports Authority of India (AAI) and no show cause notice has been received by the company from AAI". The airline acknowledged "the Company is in receipt of notices for payment delays/defaults from [a] few aircraft lessors" but said the lessors are aware of the challenges facing India's aviation sector and are supportive of Jet Airways' efforts to improve its liquidity. [more - original PR]