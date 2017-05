Jet Airways Group reports significant profit declines in FY2017

Jet Airways Group reported (30-May-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 31-Mar-2017: Total revenue: INR60,260 million (USD897.5 million), +6.0% year-on-year; Operating revenue: INR57,280 million (USD853.1 million), +3.5%; Total costs: INR60,030 million (USD894.0 million), -14.0%; Fuel: NR17,000 million (USD253.2 million), -58.6%; Labour: INR8250 million (USD122.9 million), -17.3%; Profit before tax: INR230 million (USD3.4 million), -94.6%; Net profit: INR230 million (USD3.4 million), -94.6%; Passengers: 7.0 million, +5.4%; Passenger load factor: 83.0%, -0.3ppt; Average fare per passenger: INR6925 million (USD103.1), -1.6%; Revenue per ASK: INR4.20 (USD 6.3 cents), -4.1%; Cost per ASK: INR4.40 (USD 6.6 cents), -5.6%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR3.15 (USD 4.7 cents), +5.0%;

12 months ended 31-Mar-2017: Total revenue: INR234,070 million (USD3491 million), +2.2%; Operating revenue: INR226,930 million (USD3384 million), +1.7%; Total costs: INR231,490 million (USD3452 million), -6.5%; Fuel: INR59,360 million (USD885.2 million), -9.9%; Labour: INR31,410 million (USD468.4 million), -24.0%; Profit before tax: INR2570 million (USD38.3 million), -78.1%; Net profit: INR4380 million (USD65.3 million), -63.8%; Passengers: 27.2 million, +5.1%; Passenger load factor: 81.3%, -1.1ppt; Average fare per passenger: INR7073 (USD105.5), -3.4%; Revenue per ASK: INR4.24 (USD 6.3 cents), -4.7%; Cost per ASK: INR4.33 (USD 6.5 cents), +0.2%; Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR3.22 (USD 4.8 cents), +1.2%; Total assets: INR146,035 million (USD2178 million); Cash and cash equivalents: INR15,422 million (USD230.0 million); Total liabilities: INR195,034 million (USD2909 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.014893 for FY2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.014913 for Q4FY2017