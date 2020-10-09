Jet Airways creditors committee yet to select successful resolution applicant

Jet Airways' resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia, via a BSE filing, stated (08-Oct-2020) recent news reports claiming that Jet Airways' Committee of Creditors (CC) selected a consortium of Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan as the winning bidder on a tender for the airline are "false". Mr Chhawchharia clarified that the CC "has not concluded the e-voting process" to select the successful resolution applicant for Jet Airways and said he will disclose the successful applicant "after the voting process has been duly concluded". He added: "The Jalan-Kalrock consortium has also intimated to the resolution professional that it has not made any statement claiming to have been chosen as the successful resolution applicant".