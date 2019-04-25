Jet Airways confirms UK entrepreneur contacted carrier, advised to engage with State Bank of India

Jet Airways provided (24-Apr-2019) a clarification to the Bombay Stock Exchange, concerning a media report that a UK entrepreneur offered to take control of the carrier. Jet Airways confirmed an unsolicited email communication was received and the sender has been advised to formally engage with SBI Caps Limited, which is leading the bidding process under a resolution plan initiated by a consortium of domestic lenders led by the State Bank of India. [more - original PR]