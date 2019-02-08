Jet Airways confirms four aircraft grounded due to failure to pay lessors

Jet Airways, via a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, reported (07-Feb-2019) it grounded four aircraft "due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements". The carrier stated it is "actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors" and regularly provides them with updates on efforts undertaken to improve its liquidity position. The carrier is "making all efforts to minimise disruption to its network due to the above and is proactively informing and re-accommodating its affected guests". In addition, Jet Airways announced that three aircraft grounded for engine normalisation are back in commercial operations. [more - original PR]