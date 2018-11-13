Jet Airways CEO: 'We are in the midst of turning the ship around'

Jet Airways attributed (12-Nov-2018) losses in Q2FY2018/2019 to significant fuel price increases, depreciation of the INR and "a challenging pricing situation in an over capacitated domestic market". Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube acknowledged the challenges facing the airline but said "With our clearly defined focus on profitability, we are in the midst of turning the ship around". The airline reported it is "on track to realise most of the outcomes that were outlined as part of its turnaround strategy last quarter, including cost savings in excess of INR2000 crores over the next two years via strategic initiatives", including sub fleet simplification, renegotiation of contracts, more productive resource deployment and decreasing maintenance, selling and distribution expenses. Jet stated it generated more than INR5 billion (USD68.6 million) in H1FY2018/2019. [more - original PR]