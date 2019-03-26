26-Mar-2019 8:35 AM
Jet Airways board approves resolution plan measures, including resignation of Naresh Goyal
Jet Airways' board approved (25-Mar-2019) the following measures as part of the airline's resolution plan:
- Jet Airways lenders to convert debt into equity through the issuance of 114 million equity shares to lenders, resulting in the lenders, led by State Bank of India, becoming the largest shareholder in Jet Airways;
- Naresh Goyal, Anita Goyal and Kevin Knight (nominee director of Etihad Airways) to resign from the board. Mr Goyal to cease role as chairman of Jet Airways;
- Lenders to nominate two new directors to Jet Airways' board;
- Lenders will provide Jet Airways with INR15 billion (USD217.6 million) in "immediate interim funding support";
- Jet Airways to use funding support to "partly clear pending dues towards lessors, vendors, creditors and employees in a phased manner", enabling the airline to redeploy grounded aircraft and resume temporarily suspended services;
- Establishment of an interim management committee by lenders "to manage and monitor the daily operations and cashflow" of Jet Airways;
- Lenders to commence the bidding process for the sale of Jet Airways shares to new investors in the near future. The process is expected to be completed by the Jun-2019 quarter. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]