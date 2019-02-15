Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Feb-2019 10:39 AM

Jet Airways board approves provisional resolution plan proposed by lenders

Jet Airways announced (14-Feb-2019) its board approved a provisional resolution plan proposed by a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India. The plan includes provisions permitting the lenders to convert a significant portion of the airline's debt into equity by purchasing shares in Jet Airways and, if implemented, will result in the lenders becoming the largest shareholders in the airline. The lenders will also be permitted to nominate directors for the airline's board. The plan is aimed at resolving an approximately INR85 billion (USD1.2 billion) funding gap for Jet Airways and also includes provisions for equity infusion and "sale/sale and lease back/refinancing of aircraft". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More