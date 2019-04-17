Jet Airways 'awaiting emergency liquidity support' from lenders

Jet Airways stated (16-Apr-2019) "in view of the critical liquidity position of the Company, its operations have been severely impacted". The airline added that it is "awaiting emergency liquidity support from the consortium of the domestic lenders led by State Bank of India...[and] is engaged with lenders in connection with the said emergency funding request to arrest a further deterioration of its services and minimise inconvenience to its guests". [more - original PR]