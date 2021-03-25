Become a CAPA Member
25-Mar-2021 11:39 AM

JEJU air partners with Wadiz to crowdfund charter services

JEJU air announced (24-Mar-2021) plans to partner with crowdfunding platform Wadiz to crowdfund the operation of charter services to Taiwan, Saipan, Guam, Phu Quoc, Da Nang and Bohol during the 2021 Chuseok holiday period. The LCC will operate the charter services if it sells tickets to a minimum of 100 passengers for each service during the crowdfunding period, effective 24-Mar-2021 to 05-Apr-2021. JEJU air is the first South Korean airline to sell tickets through a crowdfunding platform. [more - original PR - Korean]

