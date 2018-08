JEJU air operating profit declines 26% in 2Q2018

JEJU air reported (07-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Revenue: KRW283,300 billion (USD262.3 million), +24% year-on-year; Ancillary: KRW23.6 billion (USD21.9 million), +14%;

Operating profit: KRW11.9 billion (USD11.0 million), -26%;

Net profit: KRW16.5 billion (USD15.3 million), +9.0%;

Passengers: 3.0 million, +16%;

Passenger load factor: 90.9%, +0.6ppt;

Yield: Domestic: USD 10.82 cents, +4%; International: USD 5.00 cents, -3.8%

Total assets: KRW905.2 billion (USD838.2 million);

Total liabilities: KRW534.2 billion (USD494.6 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000926