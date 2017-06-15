Jeju Air: Airports should reward airlines for bringing retail traffic revenue

Jeju Air CEO Ken Choi, speaking at CAPA LCCs in North Asia, stated (13-Jun-2017) airports should reward airlines for bringing in high traffic which contributes to their retail and non-aeronautical revenues. Mr Choi noted during initial partnership, airports are often willing to offer various subsidies, but once the carrier expands and traffic is established, the benefit stops. It is something "I wish" airport operators will improve on said Mr Choi. University of British Columbia & MIT-China NSCIIC Institute professor Tae Hoon Oum agreed stating "airlines are taking a greater risk than airports" in such situation, "it makes sense" to share revenue, at least during the first several years.