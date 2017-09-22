JD Power releases 2017 passenger satisfaction report, with US airports reaching all time high

JD Power released (21-Sep-2017) its 2017 passenger satisfaction report, stating "overall passenger satisfaction with North American airports has reached an all-time high, as airports of every size have found creative ways to address the challenges of constant construction projects and increased passenger capacity demand". Key findings from the report include:

Overall customer satisfaction scores have reached an "all time high" of 749 (on a 1000 point scale), up 18 points from 2016. Improvement is driven primarily by a 25 point increase in satisfaction with security check, due to fewer US TSA staffing issues this year, and gains in two factors: check-in/baggage check (up 19 points) and food, beverage, and retail (up 15 points). Self service bag check kiosks and other bag tagging technologies have played a significant role in improving the baggage check process;

Tech investment helps overcome logistical hurdles: Technology is helping airports directly address issues of high passenger capacity and ongoing construction projects;

Therapy animal programmes: Many airports have also found success in improving customer satisfaction through creative use of high-touch traveller outreach initiatives;

Large construction projects remain an obstacle to satisfaction: Despite creative efforts to address traveller frustration, major city airports that are undergoing large scale construction projects are still "fighting the headwinds of traveller disruption and access challenges that are handicapping their overall satisfaction scores". [more - original PR]