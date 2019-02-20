Jazeera terminal at Kuwait International Airport a 'game changer' for the airline

Jazeera Airways reported (19-Feb-2019) the Jazeera terminal at Kuwait International Airport has handled more than 1.2 million passengers since May-2018. Jazeera Airways chairman Marwan Boodai stated (19-Feb-2019) the development of the Jazeera terminal is "a significant game changer" for the airline's "operations and customer experience". Mr Boodai added the airline is now able to "invest in and roll out new customer centric services" at the Jazeera terminal. [more - original PR]