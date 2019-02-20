20-Feb-2019 3:00 PM
Jazeera Airways operating profit up 14% in 2018, pax jumps nearly 43%
Jazeera Airways reported (19-Feb-2019) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Operating revenue: KWD82.4 million (USD272.6 million), +45.5% year-on-year;
- Adjusted operating profit: KWD8.8 million (USD29.1 million), +13.9%;
- Net profit: KWD6.7 million (USD22.2 million);
- Adjusted Net profit: KWD8.7 million (USD28.8 million), +5.7%;
- Passengers: 2.0 million, +42.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 75.2%, +1.3ppts;
- Fleet utilisation: 13.6 hours, +24.7%. [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at KWD1 = USD3.3077
**Adjusted operating profit and net profit excludes one-off expenses to both irregular disruption events in 2018 and operating losses related to facilities operations