Jazeera Airways operating profit up 14% in 2018, pax jumps nearly 43%

Jazeera Airways reported (19-Feb-2019) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended Dec-2018:

Operating revenue: KWD82.4 million (USD272.6 million), +45.5% year-on-year;

Adjusted operating profit: KWD8.8 million (USD29.1 million), +13.9%;

Net profit: KWD6.7 million (USD22.2 million);

Adjusted Net profit: KWD8.7 million (USD28.8 million), +5.7%;

Passengers: 2.0 million, +42.8%;

Passenger load factor: 75.2%, +1.3ppts;

Fleet utilisation: 13.6 hours, +24.7%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KWD1 = USD3.3077

**Adjusted operating profit and net profit excludes one-off expenses to both irregular disruption events in 2018 and operating losses related to facilities operations

