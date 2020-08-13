Jazeera Airways focuses on 'readiness' for 2021, with 'aggressive controls' underway

Jazeera Airways chairman Marwan Boodai reported (12-Aug-2020) the carrier's goal for the end of 2020 is to be focused on "readiness" for 2021, rather than the "bottom line". Mr Boodai explained: "Aggressive controls and elimination of fixed costs are underway, including the restructure of aircraft leases, in aim to make significant savings this year, along with ensuring the long term health of our company. Jazeera Airways maintains a strong balance sheet with minimal debt, which is an exception for an airline". He concluded by noting Jazeera's financial reserves are strong, which will enable it to "withstand difficult conditions for at least two more years". [more - original PR]