17-Nov-2021 7:39 AM
Jazeera Airways commits to purchase of 28 A320neo family aircraft valued at USD3.3bn
Airbus and Jazeera Airways signed (16-Nov-2021) an MoU for the purchase of 20 A320neo aircraft and eight A321neos with five further options. The deal is valued in excess of USD3.3bn at list prices and supports the carrier's plan to increase its fleet to 35 aircraft by 2026. Jazeera Airways CEO Rohit Ramachandran welcomed the expansion of the airline's partnership with Airbus, commenting: "By taking both A320neo and A321neo options we will have great flexibility to extend our network to medium and longer haul destinations from Kuwait". According to the CAPA Fleet Database, Jazeera Airways currently operates six A320neos with a further nine remaining on order. [more - original PR - Jazeera Airways] [more - original PR - Airbus]