25-Apr-2019 10:37 AM

Jazeera Airways bounces back in the black in 1Q2019

Jazeera Airways reported (24-Apr-2019) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2019:

  • Operating revenue: KWD21.3 million (USD70.8 million), +48.4% year-on-year;
  • Operating profit: KWD2.4 million (USD7.9 million), compared to a loss in p-c-p;
  • Net profit: KWD1.5 million (USD4.9 million), compared to a loss in p-c-p;
  • Passengers: 529,640, +31.2%;
  • Load factor: 75.6%;
  • Aircraft utilisation: 13.8 hours, +16.6%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at KWD1 = USD3.29

