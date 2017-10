Japan's MLITT announced plans to commence a significant airspace restructure in Japan from 2018, to better handle expected increases in air traffic (Nikkan Koku, 19-Oct-2017). In the long term, MLITT plans to establish an new high altitude airspace design. Currently, airspace is divided into four vertical layers. MLITT plans to reorganise this into three airspace layers, dividing low altitude space into 'West Japan Low Altitude' and 'East Japan Low Altitude'.