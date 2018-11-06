Japan's first aviation biofuel production plan completed

Euglena announced (02-Nov-2018) construction work on Japan's first biojet and diesel fuel production demonstration plant, developed in conjunction with ANA Holdings, was completed on 31-Oct-2018. The plant will commence full scale operation from spring 2019 and commence production of biojet and diesel fuels based on euglena and waste oil, with the aim of being the first company to fuel green commercial flights from Japan. Euglena and ANA Holdings aims to fuel commercial international flights from Japan by 2020. [more - original PR]