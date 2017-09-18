Loading
MLITT: 3 of 5 consortia who bid on Fukuoka Airport concession contract proceed to second round

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) announced (15-Sep-2017) three of the five consortia who submitted bids on a contract to privately operate Fukuoka Airport passed the first round review process by the Fukuoka Airport Operator Review Committee and will proceed to second round review in Mar-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, MLITT plans to select a priority negotiation rights holder for the airport concession contract in May-2018, and Fukuoka is scheduled to commence operations under its new operator in Apr-2019. [more - original PR - Japanese]

