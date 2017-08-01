1-Aug-2017 10:12 AM
MLITT announces plans to privatise seven regional Japan airports by 2020
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) announced (31-Jul-2017) plans to undertake a private investment intention survey as the first step in a proposed project to privatise seven regional airports, including Obihiro Airport, Asahikawa Airport, Hakodate Airport, Wakkanai Hokkaido Airport, Kushiro Airport and Memanbetsu Airport. MLITT expects to publish formal tender guidelines for interested operators in Mar-2018, followed by the selection of priority rights holders in Jun-2019, with the seven airports scheduled to commence private operation in 2020. [more - original PR - Japanese]