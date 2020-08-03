Become a CAPA Member
3-Aug-2020 1:12 AM

Japan to allow re-entry of foreign business people and students

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (31-Jul-2020) plans to allow foreign business people and students with residency status in Japan to re-enter the country under certain conditions, effective 05-Aug-2020. The conditions include testing negative for the coronavirus through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test conducted within 72 hours of leaving for Japan. Such foreign residents will be required to undergo another PCR test upon arrival and self-quarantine for two weeks. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

