Japan removes all entry restrictions

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via its official website, stated (Apr-2023) that all travellers to Japan will no longer be required to submit a certificate of negative result of COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure, nor will they be required to submit a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate of three doses or equivalent, effective 29-Apr-2023. Current provisional measures for all travellers arriving from China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) by direct flights will be replaced with an on arrival test required only for travellers with COVID-19 symptoms. This is the same measure applied to all other travellers.