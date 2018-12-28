Become a CAPA Member
28-Dec-2018 11:06 AM

Japan pax increase but cargo declines in Oct-2018

Japan MLITT reported (27-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 9.2 million, +1.6% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.9 million, +2.9%;
      • China: 378,092, +8.5%;
      • South Korea: 147,475, +4.5%;
      • Rest of Asia: 840,342, +0.3%;
      • Americas: 253,770, +1.0%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 143,692, +6.4%;
      • Europe: 143,647, +2.1%;
      • Oceania: 32,359, +5.9%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 75.8%;
    • International: 78.4%;
  • Cargo:

