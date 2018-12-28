28-Dec-2018 11:06 AM
Japan pax increase but cargo declines in Oct-2018
Japan MLITT reported (27-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 9.2 million, +1.6% year-on-year;
- International: 1.9 million, +2.9%;
- China: 378,092, +8.5%;
- South Korea: 147,475, +4.5%;
- Rest of Asia: 840,342, +0.3%;
- Americas: 253,770, +1.0%;
- Pacific Ocean: 143,692, +6.4%;
- Europe: 143,647, +2.1%;
- Oceania: 32,359, +5.9%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 75.8%;
- International: 78.4%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 78,867 tons, -8.0%;
- International: 130,650, -17.2%. [more - original PR - Japanese]