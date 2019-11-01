Japan MLITT selects two bidders for second round review for Hiroshima Airport privatisation tender

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) confirmed (31-Oct-2019) it selected two bidders to proceed to second round review on its tender for the private operation of Hiroshima International Airport under the terms of a 30 year concession contract. As previously reported by CAPA, MLITT aims to select a priority negotiation rights holder for the contract by Jun-2020 in preparation for the commencement of privatised operation at Hiroshima in Apr-2021. [more - original PR - Japanese]