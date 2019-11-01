Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Nov-2019 9:52 AM

Japan MLITT selects two bidders for second round review for Hiroshima Airport privatisation tender

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) confirmed (31-Oct-2019) it selected two bidders to proceed to second round review on its tender for the private operation of Hiroshima International Airport under the terms of a 30 year concession contract. As previously reported by CAPA, MLITT aims to select a priority negotiation rights holder for the contract by Jun-2020 in preparation for the commencement of privatised operation at Hiroshima in Apr-2021. [more - original PR - Japanese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More