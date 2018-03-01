Loading
Japan MLITT reports positive pax growth, cargo mixed in Dec-2017

Japan MLITT reported (28-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 8.1 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.9 million, +6.9%;
      • China: 353,395, +20.4%;
      • South Korea: 150,682, +0.5%;
      • Rest of Asia: 890,324, +5.2%;
      • Americas: 237,675, +5.2%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 114,607, -3.3%;
      • Europe: 121,854, +3.4%;
      • Oceania: 31,731, +27.7%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 68.0%;
    • International: 77.3%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 100,181 tons, -1.2%;
    • International: 162,287 tons, +4.3%.

