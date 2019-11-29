Become a CAPA Member
29-Nov-2019 11:53 AM

Japan MLITT reports domestic pax up 11%, intl pax stable in Sep-2019, South Korea traffic down 10%

Japan MLITT reported (28-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2019:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 9.3 million, +10.5% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.9 million, +0.3%;
      • China: 358,778, -3.0%;
      • South Korea: 117,510, -10.1%;
      • Rest of Asia: 787,676, -0.5%;
      • Americas: 269,167, +7.4%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 151,019, +2.7%;
      • Europe: 148,468, +0.6%;
      • Oceania: 39,122, +35.3%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 77.6%;
    • International: 78.0%;
  • Cargo:

