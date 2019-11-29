29-Nov-2019 11:53 AM
Japan MLITT reports domestic pax up 11%, intl pax stable in Sep-2019, South Korea traffic down 10%
Japan MLITT reported (28-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2019:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 9.3 million, +10.5% year-on-year;
- International: 1.9 million, +0.3%;
- China: 358,778, -3.0%;
- South Korea: 117,510, -10.1%;
- Rest of Asia: 787,676, -0.5%;
- Americas: 269,167, +7.4%;
- Pacific Ocean: 151,019, +2.7%;
- Europe: 148,468, +0.6%;
- Oceania: 39,122, +35.3%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 77.6%;
- International: 78.0%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 72,163 tons, -1.2%;
- International: 130,698 tons, +2.9%. [more - original PR - Japanese]