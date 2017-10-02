Japan MLITT reports 5% pax growth in Jul-2017

Japan MLITT reported (29-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.7 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
- International: 1.9 million, +4.7%;
- China: 388,298, +0.9%;
- South Korea: 154,278, +0.6%;
- Rest of Asia: 832,799, +9.7%;
- Americas: 251,421, +3.6%;
- Pacific Ocean: 121,408, -7.4%;
- Europe: 142,779, +8.8%;
- Oceania: 18,478, -13.0%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 70.9%;
- International: 78.8%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 88,243 tons, stable;
- International: 160,206, +14.7%.