2-Oct-2017 10:22 AM

Japan MLITT reports 5% pax growth in Jul-2017

Japan MLITT reported (29-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 8.7 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.9 million, +4.7%;
      • China: 388,298, +0.9%;
      • South Korea: 154,278, +0.6%;
      • Rest of Asia: 832,799, +9.7%;
      • Americas: 251,421, +3.6%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 121,408, -7.4%;
      • Europe: 142,779, +8.8%;
      • Oceania: 18,478, -13.0%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 70.9%;
    • International: 78.8%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 88,243 tons, stable;
    • International: 160,206, +14.7%.

