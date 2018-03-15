Japan MLITT releases Kumamoto Airport privatisation schedule

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) released (15-Mar-2018) public offering and selection procedures for its tender for the privatised operation of Kumamoto Airport under the terms of a 33 year contract, with the option to extend for an additional 15 years. MLITT confirmed the operator selected will be required to demolish Kumamoto's existing earthquake damaged terminal building and develop an integrated terminal to replace it by FY2022 and announced the following tentative schedule details:

22-Mar-2018: Explanatory meeting for potential bidders;

15-Jun-2018: Deadline for submission of tender documents;

Jul-2018: Release of first screening round results;

Jan-2019: Deadline for submission of second round screening documents;

Mar-2019: Selection of priority negotiation rights holder;

Apr-2020: Private operator to commence operation of Kumamoto. [more - original PR - English/Japanese]