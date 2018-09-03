Japan MLITT records 46% profit increase from 26 airports in FY2017/2018

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) stated (31-Aug-2018) it recorded JPY26.1 billion (USD235.4 million) in operating profit from 26 airports in FY2017/2018, an increase of 45.8% year-on-year. MLITT reported 18 out of 26 airports recorded profits during FY2017/2018, up from 16 airports in FY2016/2017. Seven airports recorded losses, down from nine airports in FY2016/2017. [more - original PR - Japanese]