Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Mar-2019 10:32 AM

Japan MLITT publishes implementation policy outline for Hiroshima Airport privatisation

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) published (06-Mar-2019) an implementation policy outline for the privatisation of Hiroshima International Airport under the terms of a 30 year concession contract. MLITT stated the privatisation project is aimed at expanding Hiroshima's domestic and international route network and listed the following schedule details:

  • May-2019: Publish application guidelines for the tender;
  • Jun-2020: Select preferred negotiation rights holder;
  • Aug-2020: Finalise project agreement;
  • Oct-2020: Private operator to assume responsibility for passenger terminal and car park facilities;
  • Apr-2021: Full scale private operations to commence. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More