Japan MLITT publishes implementation policy outline for Hiroshima Airport privatisation

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) published (06-Mar-2019) an implementation policy outline for the privatisation of Hiroshima International Airport under the terms of a 30 year concession contract. MLITT stated the privatisation project is aimed at expanding Hiroshima's domestic and international route network and listed the following schedule details:

May-2019: Publish application guidelines for the tender;

Jun-2020: Select preferred negotiation rights holder;

Aug-2020: Finalise project agreement;

Oct-2020: Private operator to assume responsibility for passenger terminal and car park facilities;

Apr-2021: Full scale private operations to commence. [more - original PR]