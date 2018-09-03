3-Sep-2018 11:44 AM
Japan MLITT: Pax increase by cargo decline in Jun-2018
Japan MLITT reported (31-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.3 million, +2.9% year-on-year;
- International: 2.0 million, +11.4%;
- China: 387,445, +29.5%;
- South Korea: 139,830, +2.4%;
- Rest of Asia: 854,280, +6.7%;
- Americas: 2772,919, +7.7%;
- Pacific Ocean: 151,812, +19.6%;
- Europe: 130,907, +3.6%;
- Oceania: 23,690, +41.3%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 71.3%;
- International: 80.7%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 74,889 tons, -5.5%;
- International: 133,123, -16.7%. [more - original PR - Japanese]