1-Aug-2018 1:05 PM
Japan MLITT: Pax increase but cargo decline in May-2018
Japan MLITT reported (31-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for May-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.5 million, +1.0% year-on-year;
- International: 1.9 million, +9.6%;
- China: 375,006, +32.9%;
- South Korea: 143,734, +1.5%;
- Rest of Asia: 845,015, +4.4%;
- Americas: 258,343, +6.6%;
- Europe: 130,549, -3.0%;
- Oceania: 25,697, +42.5%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 69.9%;
- International: 76.2%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 73,093 tons, -3.9%;
- International: 152,884, -0.2%. [more - original PR - Japanese]