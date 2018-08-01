Become a CAPA Member
Japan MLITT: Pax increase but cargo decline in May-2018

Japan MLITT reported (31-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for May-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 8.5 million, +1.0% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.9 million, +9.6%;
      • China: 375,006, +32.9%;
      • South Korea: 143,734, +1.5%;
      • Rest of Asia: 845,015, +4.4%;
      • Americas: 258,343, +6.6%;
      • Europe: 130,549, -3.0%;
      • Oceania: 25,697, +42.5%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 69.9%;
    • International: 76.2%;
  • Cargo:

