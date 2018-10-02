2-Oct-2018 12:14 PM
Japan MLITT: Pax growth mixed, cargo decline in Jul-2018
Japan MLITT reported (28-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.7 million, -0.8% year-on-year;
- International: 2.0 million, +6.6%;
- China: 437,808, +12.8%;
- South Korea: 147,988, -4.1%;
- Rest of Asia: 859,953, +3.3%;
- Americas: 275,764, +9.7%;
- Pacific Ocean: 142,835, +17.6%;
- Europe: 143,178, +0.3%;
- Oceania: 27,887, +50.9%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 73.0%;
- International: 80.7%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 83,589 tons, -5.3%;
- International: 126,163, -21.2%. [more - original PR - Japanese]