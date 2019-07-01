Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Jul-2019 11:05 AM

Japan MLITT: Japanese airlines domestic pax up 3%, intl pax down 2% in Apr-2019

Japan MLITT reported (28-Jun-2019) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2019:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 8.2 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.9 million, -1.6%;
      • China: 393,637, +0.6%;
      • South Korea: 140,769, -5.4%;
      • Rest of Asia: 840,463, -3.1%;
      • Americas: 249,356, +5.3%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 106,149, -11.8%;
      • Europe: 138,620, +3.8%;
      • Oceania: 26,018, -8.2%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 69.3%;
    • International: 76.0%;
  • Cargo:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More