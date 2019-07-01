1-Jul-2019 11:05 AM
Japan MLITT: Japanese airlines domestic pax up 3%, intl pax down 2% in Apr-2019
Japan MLITT reported (28-Jun-2019) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2019:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.2 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
- International: 1.9 million, -1.6%;
- China: 393,637, +0.6%;
- South Korea: 140,769, -5.4%;
- Rest of Asia: 840,463, -3.1%;
- Americas: 249,356, +5.3%;
- Pacific Ocean: 106,149, -11.8%;
- Europe: 138,620, +3.8%;
- Oceania: 26,018, -8.2%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 69.3%;
- International: 76.0%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 73,099 tons, -5.8%;
- International: 125,963 tons, -20.0%. [more - original PR - Japanese]