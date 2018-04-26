26-Apr-2018 10:25 AM
Japan MLITT issues Hokkaido package airport privatisation tender
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) issued (25-Apr-2018) a package privatisation tender for the operation of seven Hokkaido airports under the terms of a 30 year concession contract, including Obihiro Airport, Asahikawa Airport, Hakodate Airport, Wakkanai Hokkaido Airport, Kushiro Airport, Memanbetsu Airport and Sapporo Chitose Airport. MLITT set the minimum bid price at JPY72 billion (USD658.1 million) and the following schedule details:
- 16-Aug-2018: Deadline for the submission of tender documents;
- Sep-2018: First round review results to be released;
- May-2019: Deadline for submission of second round review documents;
- Jul-2019: Selection of priority negotiation rights holder;
- 15-Jan-2020: Finalise contract;
- 01-Jun-2020: Commencement of private operation at Sapporo Chitose Airport;
- 01-Oct-2020: Commencement of private operation at Asahikawa Airport;
- 01-Mar-2021: Commencement of private operation at Hakodate Airport, Wakkanai Hokkaido Airport, Kushiro Airport, Memanbetsu Airport and Obihiro Airport. [more - original PR - Japanese]