21-Jul-2020 4:02 PM
Japan MLITT invites proposals to implement advanced technology solutions at airports
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) invited (20-Jul-2020) private technology firms to submit proposals for advanced technology solutions to implement at airports in Japan, including automation, robotics, biometrics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data driven solutions. The deadline for the submission of proposals is 04-Aug-2020. [more - original PR - Japanese]